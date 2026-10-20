Only 1,238 of 4.5L Form 6 processed for Delhi roll
India
Out of 4.5 lakh Form 6 applications who applied to get on Delhi's voter list, just 1,238 applications have actually been processed in the past six weeks.
With the deadline only 10 days away, there's growing worry that a lot of new voters might not make it onto the final roll in time for December.
Booth officers swamped, Burari none processed
The main reason for this backlog? Booth-level officers are swamped with other tasks, leaving thousands of applications stuck in limbo, especially in places like Burari where not a single application has been cleared yet.
Some residents, like Shagufta, say their forms were rejected without any clear reason, which just adds to the stress about missing out on voting rights and possible errors when the final list is published.