Only 3 pet dogs allowed per household in Bengaluru

Dog parents will have more on their plate: annual licenses, microchipping at their own cost, and up-to-date rabies vaccination certificates. All dogs over a year old must be sterilized. Leashes are a must in public, and cleaning up after your pup is non-negotiable. Breeders face yearly license renewals too.

Dog bites and impounding costs

The crackdown follows concerns about dog-bite cases; officials say the city accounts for nearly 70% of such cases across Karnataka.

If your dog gets impounded, it'll cost ₹1,000 to get them back within 72 hours (plus ₹200 each extra day), or they go to animal welfare groups if not claimed.

City commissioners have been asked to consult residents and submit recommendations within a short timeframe.