Only 3 pet dogs allowed per household in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is planning tough new rules for its over two lakh pet dogs, hoping to curb rising dog bite cases and ownership issues.
If the draft goes through, you'll only be allowed three dogs per independent house and restrictions for apartment complexes—extra pets could be taken by the city.
Pet parents will have to get their dogs licensed
Dog parents will have more on their plate: annual licenses, microchipping at their own cost, and up-to-date rabies vaccination certificates.
All dogs over a year old must be sterilized.
Leashes are a must in public, and cleaning up after your pup is non-negotiable.
Breeders face yearly license renewals too.
Dog bites and impounding costs
The crackdown follows concerns about dog-bite cases; officials say the city accounts for nearly 70% of such cases across Karnataka.
If your dog gets impounded, it'll cost ₹1,000 to get them back within 72 hours (plus ₹200 each extra day), or they go to animal welfare groups if not claimed.
City commissioners have been asked to consult residents and submit recommendations within a short timeframe.