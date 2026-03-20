Only India can end US-Israel-Iran war: RSS chief Bhagwat
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat believes only India can help end the current West Asia conflict, saying so at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event in Nagpur.
The U.S.-Israel-Iran war is already disrupting global energy.
What else did Bhagwat say?
Bhagwat blames ongoing wars on selfishness, power struggles, and religious intolerance.
He feels past attempts to fix these issues have failed for 2,000 years.
According to him, India's focus on dharma, unity, discipline, and oneness could actually restore balance in the world.
Who is Mohan Bhagwat?
Mohan Bhagwat is the RSS chief. He's no stranger to controversy.