'Open homes, mosques': Imam's call to Muslims for Pongala goes viral
A Friday sermon by Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi is trending after he urged Muslims to welcome Hindu women attending Kerala's massive Attukal Pongala festival on March 3.
He encouraged the community to open their homes and mosques, offering food, water, and rest to festival-goers—even though they don't join the rituals themselves.
His message? He urged people to share the spirit of Ramadan and demonstrate love and brotherhood.
Maulavi's message of unity finds resonance online
Maulavi's words struck a chord online, especially as Kerala faces heated debates around The Kerala Story 2 and rising Islamophobia.
Many praised his call for kindness over division during one of the world's largest women-led festivals.
It was seen as a reminder that harmony and inclusivity are still possible—and worth celebrating.