'Open homes, mosques': Imam's call to Muslims for Pongala goes viral India Feb 28, 2026

A Friday sermon by Palayam Imam V P Suhaib Maulavi is trending after he urged Muslims to welcome Hindu women attending Kerala's massive Attukal Pongala festival on March 3.

He encouraged the community to open their homes and mosques, offering food, water, and rest to festival-goers—even though they don't join the rituals themselves.

His message? He urged people to share the spirit of Ramadan and demonstrate love and brotherhood.