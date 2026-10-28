Operation Firewall-2026: Andhra Pradesh arrests 2 tied to Pakistani intelligence
Andhra Pradesh police just arrested two more people, Raja Kumar and Aditya Kumar, in a growing spy case tied to Pakistani intelligence.
The duo was picked up in Bihar as part of Operation Firewall-2026, accused of facilitating the activation of WhatsApp accounts linked to several Indian mobile numbers by sharing their OTPs with Pakistani intelligence operatives through handlers in Nepal.
Both are now in custody until November 10.
Probe targets India's naval, defense bases
This probe, which kicked off last month, is all about stopping threats to India's naval and defense bases.
Authorities say Raja Kumar even arranged a mobile payments bank account in another person's name to receive payments for SIM-card OTPs.
Earlier this month, two others, including a naval employee, were also arrested, showing just how seriously officials are taking these security risks.