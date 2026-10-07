Operation Firewall-2026 probes Pakistan-linked spy network targeting Visakhapatnam naval intelligence
A major investigation is underway after a Pakistan-linked spy network tried to get sensitive information from India's Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.
The group reportedly used fake social media profiles, posing as Indian women, to connect with naval personnel, then switched chats to encrypted apps.
Authorities from across 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh, are on the case, calling it Operation Firewall-2026.
Authorities arrest 2, probe 18 people
So far, two people have been arrested, and 18 people (including 13 Navy staff) are under investigation. Investigators are checking seized devices to see what might have leaked.
One accused, Pradeep Mukherjee, allegedly helped set up encrypted accounts and shared naval details; another, Annam Sai Varaprasad, is said to have sold classified information in exchange for money.
The focus now is on protecting national security as the probe continues.