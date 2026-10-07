Operation Firewall-2026 uncovers suspected Navy spy ring in Andhra Pradesh

A suspected spy ring involving Indian Navy staff and Pakistani operatives has been uncovered in Andhra Pradesh.

At least 13 detained Navy personnel are being questioned, though two arrests have already been announced: Indian Navy sailor Pradeep Mukherjee attached to the naval command in Visakhapatnam and contractual driver Annam Sai Varaprasad, a contractual driver for the Navy.

The investigation, called Operation Firewall-2026, found that sensitive info about the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam was reportedly sold to Pakistani operatives.