Operation Sheruwali continues in Rajouri after mine blast wounds soldiers
India
Operation Sheruwali, a big counterterror mission, is still going strong in the forests of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The goal? To track down armed infiltrators hiding out in tough terrain.
On June 16 at around 11am one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were hurt by a mine blast while patrolling near the Line of Control in Nowshera.
They got quick medical help and were evacuated and later shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.
Operation Sheruwali enters 34th day
Now on its 34th day, Operation Sheruwali brings together the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies for intense search efforts.
Officials say the area is under tight watch, and searches will keep going until all targets are cleared.