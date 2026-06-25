Operation Sheruwali continues in Rajouri after mine blast wounds soldiers India Jun 25, 2026

Operation Sheruwali, a big counterterror mission, is still going strong in the forests of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The goal? To track down armed infiltrators hiding out in tough terrain.

On June 16 at around 11am one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were hurt by a mine blast while patrolling near the Line of Control in Nowshera.

They got quick medical help and were evacuated and later shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for treatment.