Operation Sheruwali enters day 17 as security teams detain suspects
India
Operation Sheruwali is still going strong after 17 days, with security teams working hard in a high-alert zone to tackle terror threats.
They have searched multiple areas and detained several suspects for questioning, aiming to make the region safer and cut down on risks.
Counter terrorism units join the operation
This mission brings together different branches of security forces, including counter-terrorism units specially trained for tough situations.
Officials say they are committed to seeing it through until every threat is handled and the area is safe.
Locals are being asked to stay alert and help out by cooperating with the teams.
More updates will come as Operation Sheruwali moves forward.