Operation Shiva ramps up security for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Drones RFID and CRPF patrols

From drone surveillance and facial recognition cameras to RFID cards that track every pilgrim's journey, security teams are everywhere, on highways, camps, forests, and along the main routes.

Daily route sanitization and bulletproof patrols add extra peace of mind. Plus, CRPF teams are now patrolling Dal Lake in Srinagar around the clock for those visiting after their yatra.

All these upgrades mean a safer experience for everyone making this spiritual trek.