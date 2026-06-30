Operation Shiva ramps up security for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims
Heading out for the Amarnath Yatra this year? Security is tighter than ever, thanks to Operation Shiva.
With hundreds of thousands of devotees trekking tough mountain paths to reach the Baba Barfani shrine between July 3 and August 28, agencies are pulling out all the stops to keep everyone safe.
Drones RFID and CRPF patrols
From drone surveillance and facial recognition cameras to RFID cards that track every pilgrim's journey, security teams are everywhere, on highways, camps, forests, and along the main routes.
Daily route sanitization and bulletproof patrols add extra peace of mind. Plus, CRPF teams are now patrolling Dal Lake in Srinagar around the clock for those visiting after their yatra.
All these upgrades mean a safer experience for everyone making this spiritual trek.