Operation Sindoor anniversary, President Droupadi Murmu praises Indian forces
India
Today marks one year since Operation Sindoor, India's bold military strike against terrorist and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
President Droupadi Murmu called the operation a testament to India's resolve against terrorism and praised the armed forces for their courage and precision.
Pahalgam attack killed 26 people
Operation Sindoor was launched after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, where three Pakistani terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Both President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi described the mission as an "befitting and exemplary precision," showing that India is serious about protecting its people and standing strong against threats.