'Operation Sindoor' featured on tri-services tableau at R-Day parade
What's the story
The 77th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Monday showcased "Operation Sindoor" on the tri-services tableau of the Indian Armed Forces. The tableau, themed "Victory Through Jointness," highlighted the combined combat strength and integration of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It demonstrated India's commitment to respond decisively through synchronized planning and execution during warfare.
Military retaliation
Operation Sindoor: A response to terrorist threats
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, as a major military offensive against Pakistan-backed terrorists. The operation was launched in retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed over two dozen tourists. It involved strikes on terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation ended on May 10 after a ceasefire was requested by Pakistani commanders.
Aerial display
'Sindoor Formation' and 'Prahar Formation' at R-Day parade
The Republic Day flypast featured a special "Sindoor Formation" of fighter jets, including two Rafale aircraft, two MiG-29s, two Su-30 MKIs, and a Jaguar. The "Prahar Formation" included three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) with the lead carrying the Operation Sindoor flag. These formations were part of a total of 29 aircraft that participated in this year's flypast.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
Delhi: The Tri-services tableau, displayed at Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade, depicts 'Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness'.— IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026
It represents the collective strength, unity, and integration of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force in… pic.twitter.com/dlP2NicSeY
Technological showcase
DRDO's innovations and veteran's tableau at parade
The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) displayed its innovations, such as the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), during the parade. A "veteran's tableau" featured models of historical war machines like T-55 tanks and MiG-21 aircraft. The parade also showcased major weapon systems, including the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System and BrahMos missiles.
National security
Indigenous technologies and combat submarines showcased
The parade also highlighted indigenous technologies such as Integrated Combat Suite for submarines. These systems are expected to ensure combat supremacy underwater. The event was a testament to India's military might and technological advancements, with a total of 30 tableaux rolling down Kartavya Path, including those from states/union territories and ministries/departments/services.