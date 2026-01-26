'Operation Sindoor' featured on tri-services tableau at R-Day parade

The 77th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Monday showcased "Operation Sindoor" on the tri-services tableau of the Indian Armed Forces. The tableau, themed "Victory Through Jointness," highlighted the combined combat strength and integration of the Indian Army , Navy, and Air Force. It demonstrated India's commitment to respond decisively through synchronized planning and execution during warfare.

Military retaliation Operation Sindoor: A response to terrorist threats Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, as a major military offensive against Pakistan-backed terrorists. The operation was launched in retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed over two dozen tourists. It involved strikes on terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation ended on May 10 after a ceasefire was requested by Pakistani commanders.

Aerial display 'Sindoor Formation' and 'Prahar Formation' at R-Day parade The Republic Day flypast featured a special "Sindoor Formation" of fighter jets, including two Rafale aircraft, two MiG-29s, two Su-30 MKIs, and a Jaguar. The "Prahar Formation" included three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) with the lead carrying the Operation Sindoor flag. These formations were part of a total of 29 aircraft that participated in this year's flypast.

Watch the video here Delhi: The Tri-services tableau, displayed at Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade, depicts 'Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness'.



Technological showcase DRDO's innovations and veteran's tableau at parade The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) displayed its innovations, such as the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), during the parade. A "veteran's tableau" featured models of historical war machines like T-55 tanks and MiG-21 aircraft. The parade also showcased major weapon systems, including the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System and BrahMos missiles.