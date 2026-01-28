'Operation Sindoor' showcased valor of Indian forces: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu gave a shoutout to Indian forces in Parliament, spotlighting Operation Sindoor—a major mission launched after the tragic Pahalgam attack in April (year/date not specified in the source) that claimed 26 civilian lives.
The operation, which started on May 7 (year not specified in the source), went after nine terror camps across Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, but deliberately avoided military sites.
Why does it matter?
Operation Sindoor lasted four days and led to over 100 terrorists being neutralized, with key radar systems in Lahore and Gujranwala taken out.
It led Islamabad to seek a ceasefire, which was agreed after DGMO hotline communications and diplomatic contacts on May 10 (year not specified in the source).
The move set a new standard for how India responds to state-backed terrorism—using smart force without escalating things further.
In her speech, President Murmu also touched on other big national security steps and growing public trust in the defense forces, even as debates continue about changes to rural job schemes.