'Operation Sindoor' showcased valor of Indian forces: President Murmu

Why does it matter?

Operation Sindoor lasted four days and led to over 100 terrorists being neutralized, with key radar systems in Lahore and Gujranwala taken out.

It led Islamabad to seek a ceasefire, which was agreed after DGMO hotline communications and diplomatic contacts on May 10 (year not specified in the source).

The move set a new standard for how India responds to state-backed terrorism—using smart force without escalating things further.

In her speech, President Murmu also touched on other big national security steps and growing public trust in the defense forces, even as debates continue about changes to rural job schemes.