Operation Trident arrests 18 tied to international trafficking in Northeast

Officers seized ₹12 lakh in cash, 500 detonators, and uncovered hawala transactions worth ₹100 crore.

They also froze 1,424 bank accounts and attached properties valued at ₹17.82 crore.

The crackdown is part of a bigger push to break up drug routes, especially the notorious "Death Triangle Corridor," and the government says they're aiming for eradicating every drug network by 31 December 2029.