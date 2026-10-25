Operation Trident arrests 18 tied to international trafficking in Northeast
India
Operation Trident just scored a big win against drug cartels in Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram.
On October 23, 18 people were arrested tied to international trafficking rings.
Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "lethal blow" to networks running along the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh borders.
Seizes 12L cash uncovers 100cr hawala
Officers seized ₹12 lakh in cash, 500 detonators, and uncovered hawala transactions worth ₹100 crore.
They also froze 1,424 bank accounts and attached properties valued at ₹17.82 crore.
The crackdown is part of a bigger push to break up drug routes, especially the notorious "Death Triangle Corridor," and the government says they're aiming for eradicating every drug network by 31 December 2029.