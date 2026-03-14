'Opportunist': Brahmin groups upset over Hindi synonym question in exam
A question in the recent Uttar Pradesh police sub-inspector exam has upset Brahmin groups, who say it links their community to being "opportunist."
The March 14, 2026 test included a Hindi synonym question with Pandit (a term for Brahmin) as one of the options, sparking accusations of anti-Brahmin bias and calls for an investigation.
Political leaders demand action, student groups call for better vetting
This controversy isn't just about one question: it's added to ongoing issues with the police recruitment exams, like leaked papers and scams.
Political leaders have jumped in: BJP state office-bearer Abhijat Mishra wrote to the chief minister demanding answers, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak promised a strict inquiry and said there's no place for caste-based insults in government exams.
Student groups are now pushing for better vetting so these mistakes don't keep happening.