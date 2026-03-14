'Opportunist': Brahmin groups upset over Hindi synonym question in exam

Political leaders demand action, student groups call for better vetting

This controversy isn't just about one question: it's added to ongoing issues with the police recruitment exams, like leaked papers and scams.

Political leaders have jumped in: BJP state office-bearer Abhijat Mishra wrote to the chief minister demanding answers, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak promised a strict inquiry and said there's no place for caste-based insults in government exams.

Student groups are now pushing for better vetting so these mistakes don't keep happening.