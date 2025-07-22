Orange alert for heavy rain in Meghalaya on Wednesday India Jul 22, 2025

Heads up, Meghalaya! The weather department has put out an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills.

This level of alert means there's a real risk of landslides and flash floods, so locals are being urged to stay cautious and prepared.