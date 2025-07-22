Next Article
Orange alert for heavy rain in Meghalaya on Wednesday
Heads up, Meghalaya! The weather department has put out an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills.
This level of alert means there's a real risk of landslides and flash floods, so locals are being urged to stay cautious and prepared.
Yellow alert for Thursday
The IMD isn't done yet—there's also a yellow alert for more heavy rain on Thursday in some areas.
While it's not as serious as the orange alert, officials still recommend staying careful and avoiding travel during downpours to keep safe.