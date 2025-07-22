Next Article
Hyderabad: Drunk man demands car back; attackers assault police
During Monday night's Bonalu festival celebrations in Hyderabad, things got tense when a sub-inspector and two constables were attacked after stopping a speeding car in Bharat Nagar, Uppal.
The people in the car ran off, but later, an intoxicated man showed up demanding his vehicle back, which led to more trouble.
A group of people came to spot to question officers
Soon after, a group of eight to nine people came to the spot to question their friend's detention and ended up assaulting the officers.
Some attackers—identified as Rama Raj, Laxman, Anil, and Sai—kept fighting even as they tried to escape.
Police have now filed serious charges for rioting and causing injury and are searching for others involved.
Investigations are ongoing to make sure everyone responsible is held accountable.