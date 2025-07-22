Next Article
British fighter jet stuck in Kerala for weeks finally leaves
A British F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing in Kerala back in June is finally on its way home.
The high-tech jet was grounded at Thiruvananthapuram airport for nearly a month because of technical issues and low fuel, with several repair attempts falling short.
Things got sorted only after a UK military team flew in with special gear and managed to get the jet flight-ready again.
Jet's emergency landing turned into meme fest online
The British High Commission gave a big thanks to Indian officials and airport staff for all their help during the repairs, saying it showed how well both countries can work together.
The whole incident also took off online, turning into a meme fest on X (formerly Twitter) before the jet finally left Kerala.