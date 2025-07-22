British fighter jet stuck in Kerala for weeks finally leaves India Jul 22, 2025

A British F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing in Kerala back in June is finally on its way home.

The high-tech jet was grounded at Thiruvananthapuram airport for nearly a month because of technical issues and low fuel, with several repair attempts falling short.

Things got sorted only after a UK military team flew in with special gear and managed to get the jet flight-ready again.