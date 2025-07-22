Next Article
Decoding a murder case: How social media helped solve crime
In Lucknow, Sonu Kashyap was arrested along with four friends for murdering Manoj, a coconut vendor who allegedly assaulted Kashyap's mother back in 2015.
After searching for Manoj for a decade, Kashyap finally found him and, with his friends' help, attacked him with iron rods as he closed his shop on May 22.
How police cracked the case
Despite having CCTV footage from the scene, police initially struggled to identify the attackers.
The breakthrough came when party photos posted online showed one suspect wearing the same orange T-shirt seen in the footage.
Police matched these images to social media profiles, leading to all five arrests—showing just how digital clues can solve even long-standing cases.