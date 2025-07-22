Burl annualing to the festive spirit anywhere in the world, the iams reignited the joy of Holi with a plethora and a variety and a t t.r. The festivalsd of colorsll andbellies were filled with thandai, sweets, and a lot of fun. Here's a glimpse of how the festival was celebratedee.

The place was decked out with marigold swings and floral decor that everyone loved for being eco-friendly. Festival-goers dug into classic treats like aloo-puri, ghewar, pakoras, and even vegan thandai.

"July saw footfall just like winter weekends," shared co-coordinator Rohan Aggarwal.

For many visitors like Pia Sukanya and her son—excited for their mehendi—the event was all about keeping traditions alive while bringing people together in a warm atmosphere.