Kanwar Yatra: Delhiites file 200+ complaints about loud music

Locals are frustrated—Chitra Jain from New Friends Colony RWA shared that constant noise and vibrations make life hard for students and older people. Sanjay Rana of Greater Kailash-II RWA added that pilgrims moving through residential lanes are making congestion even worse.

To handle the rush of devotees expected by July 23, Delhi Police have deployed officers in shifts, set up special corridors, and issued traffic advisories.

They're also urging pilgrims to turn down the volume so everyone can get by a little easier.