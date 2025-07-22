Kanwar Yatra: Delhiites file 200+ complaints about loud music
Since last week, Delhi residents have filed more than 200 complaints about loud music from trucks and major traffic jams linked to the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.
Neighborhoods like New Friends Colony, Ashram, and Greater Kailash-II are feeling the brunt.
Locals are frustrated
Locals are frustrated—Chitra Jain from New Friends Colony RWA shared that constant noise and vibrations make life hard for students and older people.
Sanjay Rana of Greater Kailash-II RWA added that pilgrims moving through residential lanes are making congestion even worse.
Delhi Police's measures for Kanwar Yatra
To handle the rush of devotees expected by July 23, Delhi Police have deployed officers in shifts, set up special corridors, and issued traffic advisories.
They're also urging pilgrims to turn down the volume so everyone can get by a little easier.