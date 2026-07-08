Orange alert issued for Mumbai Thane Raigad as monsoon intensifies

Two boys drowned, widespread Mumbai damage

Sadly, two boys (17 and 14) drowned in separate flood incidents on Monday.

In Andheri's Lokhandwala area, two women were hurt when cement sheets collapsed during a yoga class but are recovering.

Across the city, there have been hundreds of tree falls, and dozens of wall collapses and short circuits.

Landslides also disrupted Mumbai-Pune trains and blocked the expressway for over 18 hours before traffic finally resumed late Monday night.