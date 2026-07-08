Orange alert issued for Mumbai Thane Raigad as monsoon intensifies
Mumbai's been hit hard by heavy monsoon rains, leading to travel chaos and damaged infrastructure.
Things looked a bit better on Tuesday, but now the weather department has put out an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad: expect more intense rain, strong winds up to 60km/h, thunderstorms, and lightning soon.
Two boys drowned, widespread Mumbai damage
Sadly, two boys (17 and 14) drowned in separate flood incidents on Monday.
In Andheri's Lokhandwala area, two women were hurt when cement sheets collapsed during a yoga class but are recovering.
Across the city, there have been hundreds of tree falls, and dozens of wall collapses and short circuits.
Landslides also disrupted Mumbai-Pune trains and blocked the expressway for over 18 hours before traffic finally resumed late Monday night.