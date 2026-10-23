Orange alert, monsoon shuts schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
India
Thanks to the northeast monsoon, several districts in Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry, including Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Puducherry, and Karaikal, have shut schools after a serious downpour.
The Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai has issued an Orange Alert on its website for heavy rain, warning that more rain is on the way.
IMD forecasts rain until Oct 26
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will keep seeing moderate to heavy rain until October 26.
Districts like Tiruvallur, Villuppuram, and Tiruchirappalli are expected to see heavy rain.
If you're in Chennai or nearby areas, keep an umbrella handy: moderate showers are likely over the next few days with a chance of heavier rain on October 24 and 25.