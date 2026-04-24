Orange UV alerts recorded in Konni, Chengannur, Changanassery and Munnar

KSDMA urges avoiding sun 10am-3pm

KSDMA is urging everyone to avoid direct sunlight from 10am to 3pm and suggests using hats, umbrellas, or full cotton clothes if you have to step out.

On top of that, Thrissur and Palakkad are under a heat wave warning: sirens even went off Friday afternoon to spread the word.

If you want real-time updates on UV levels near you, KSDMA has made live data available online through its monitoring stations.