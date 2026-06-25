Orissa High Court dismisses habeas corpus petition, fines husband ₹50,000
India
The Orissa High Court just threw out a husband's petition claiming his wife was kidnapped. Turns out, she left home on her own after some marital issues.
The court made it clear she's not anyone's property.
The judges fined the husband ₹50,000 for misusing the legal process.
Orissa High Court warns habeas misuse
The bench pointed out that more people are filing habeas corpus petitions just to settle private disputes, not real emergencies.
They said this kind of misuse can't override someone's rights or free will.
The fine has to be paid within two weeks and will go toward helping juveniles through the State Legal Services Authority.