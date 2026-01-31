'Ardhangini' wife ideal outdated: Jharkhand HC rejects husband's plea

The Jharkhand High Court has upheld a family court's decision to dismiss a husband's plea for restitution of conjugal rights. The court, comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai, observed that the traditional view of a Hindu wife as "dharmpatni, ardhangini, bharya, or anugamini" is outdated. "This orthodox concept of wife and expectations from her to subject herself to husband's wishes has undergone a revolutionary change with education and high literacy in women," the court said.

Equality emphasized No partner can claim superior rights: Court The court also stressed that no partner in a marriage can claim superior rights over the other. It said that both husband and wife share the responsibility of finding a suitable path for their relationship. "Married life means joint living of the parties to the marriage for mutual conjugal happiness and sexual life," it added.

Case details Family court's ruling in the case The husband's plea was dismissed by the family court after his wife contended that she was being harassed and subjected to dowry demands. The husband had alleged that his wife left him to live with her elder sister's family after marriage and demanded that he become a "ghar jamai (a son-in-law who stays with his wife's family)." He filed for restitution of conjugal rights after she sought divorce.

