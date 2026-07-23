Osmania University leader Mahipal reportedly detained before Indira Park protest
Just before a solidarity protest near Dharna Chowk in Indira Park, Mahipal, a student leader from Osmania University and part of Disha Students Organisation, was reportedly detained on Thursday.
The protest, led by the Women and Transgender JAC, aimed to stand against recent Delhi police action on CJP protesters.
Police say he was questioned
Mahipal says two plainclothes men stopped him near campus, took his phone, and brought him to the police station; he was released around noon after students pushed for it.
Hyderabad police, though, said he was just called in for questioning, not detained.
Despite all this, the protest near Dharna Chowk in Indira Park carried on peacefully with Dr. Suhas Mareedu holding a poster demanding fair access to education while others created general commentary.