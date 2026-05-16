Outer Delhi 30-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped on private bus
India
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a private bus in outer Delhi earlier this week.
Doctors at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital said there was a possibility of sexual assault after a nearly-three-hour exam where the woman shared she was in pain and struggling emotionally.
Forensic teams collected 29 samples to support the investigation.
Police arrest Umesh Kumar, Ramendra Kumar
The survivor was discharged once stable, and both accused men, Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, were arrested the same day.
Police have set up a special team to fast-track evidence collection, including checking CCTV footage and phone records, aiming for a speedy trial.