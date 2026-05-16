Outer Delhi 30-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped on private bus India May 16, 2026

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a private bus in outer Delhi earlier this week.

Doctors at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital said there was a possibility of sexual assault after a nearly-three-hour exam where the woman shared she was in pain and struggling emotionally.

Forensic teams collected 29 samples to support the investigation.