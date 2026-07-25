Outlook journalist injured by pellets at Jantar Mantar protest
India
A 28-year-old Outlook journalist says he was injured by pellets fired at the July 20 Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi.
He realized the severity of the injuries only the next day, after seeing an officer fire, after which crowds dispersed.
Doctors counted at least 30 marks on his back, elbow, and arm but said there's no serious risk to his health.
ChatGPT suggested pellet wounds, doctors confirmed
Wondering what caused his injuries, the journalist turned to ChatGPT with photos: AI suggested pellet wounds, which doctors later confirmed.
The Central Reserve Police Force is now looking into reports that its Rapid Action Force used pellet guns at the protest.
Two other protesters reportedly needed surgery for similar injuries.