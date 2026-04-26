Over 100 Mumbai residents scammed by fake Mahanagar Gas app
India
More than 100 people in Mumbai have been hit by a clever scam where fraudsters pretended to be from Mahanagar Gas Limited.
Victims got urgent messages about unpaid gas bills and threats of service cut-off, then were tricked into downloading a fake app that gave scammers access to their phones and bank details.
Scammers hit new connection seekers ₹2.7cr
The con didn't stop there: people looking for new gas connections were also targeted with fake calls and links.
In just one month, the total money lost has reached around ₹2.7 crore, as reported by Hindustan Times.
All this is happening while global energy supplies are shaky due to ongoing tensions between the US Israel, and Iran, which have disrupted key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.