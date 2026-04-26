Over 100 Mumbai residents scammed by fake Mahanagar Gas app

Scammers hit new connection seekers ₹2.7cr

The con didn't stop there: people looking for new gas connections were also targeted with fake calls and links.

In just one month, the total money lost has reached around ₹2.7 crore, as reported by Hindustan Times.

All this is happening while global energy supplies are shaky due to ongoing tensions between the US Israel, and Iran, which have disrupted key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.