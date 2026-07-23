Over 100 Supaul students hospitalized after scorpion found in meal
India
More than 100 students at a government school in Supaul, Bihar, landed in the hospital on Wednesday after eating their midday meal, which reportedly had a dead scorpion in it.
Right after lunch, children started feeling sick with throat irritation, stomach pain, and dizziness.
Thankfully, they were quickly taken to the hospital, and doctors say everyone is now stable.
Investigation launched into mid-day meal contamination
Officials have launched an investigation into how the meal got contaminated.
Mid-Day Meal Programme District Project Manager Pankaj Kumar Singh promised strict action against anyone found responsible for negligence.