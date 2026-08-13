Over 10,000 government vacancies in August including 9,766 SBI clerks
Big news for anyone job hunting: more than 10,000 government vacancies just dropped in August.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a massive 9,766 Junior Associate (clerk) positions, with applications open from August 11 to 31.
Plus, organizations like IBPS and HPCL are rolling out new roles in banking and technical fields.
Graduate degree required for SBI clerks
SBI's clerk recruitment is one of the biggest this year, and you'll need a graduate degree to apply. The process includes preliminary and main exams, followed by a language test.
IBPS is also hiring clerks: apply by August 21 if you're interested.
HPCL has technical and professional roles up for grabs, with selection based on computer tests, group tasks, and interviews.
Other state commissions and PSUs are recruiting too, so keep an eye out for deadlines and eligibility updates!