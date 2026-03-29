Over 10,000 Maoists surrendered in the decade, insurgency weakened: Government

Government infrastructure push drives surrenders

In 2025, 2,300 Maoists laid down arms, with more than 630 already this year.

Behind these numbers are major changes on the ground: over 15,000km of new roads, nearly 600 fortified police stations, hundreds of Eklavya schools for local youth, and new rail lines connecting remote areas like Chhattisgarh.

The message is clear: the government's all-in approach is making it harder for Maoist groups to hold on.