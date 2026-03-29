Over 10,000 Maoists surrendered in the decade, insurgency weakened: Government
India
Over the past decade, more than 10,000 Maoists have laid down arms, thanks to a mix of security action and rehabilitation programs.
The government says this has seriously weakened the insurgency, and it is aiming to stamp out Naxalism entirely by March 31 with a big push on development and better governance.
Government infrastructure push drives surrenders
In 2025, 2,300 Maoists laid down arms, with more than 630 already this year.
Behind these numbers are major changes on the ground: over 15,000km of new roads, nearly 600 fortified police stations, hundreds of Eklavya schools for local youth, and new rail lines connecting remote areas like Chhattisgarh.
The message is clear: the government's all-in approach is making it harder for Maoist groups to hold on.