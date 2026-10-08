Over 10,000 women clear JEE Advanced, highest in 6 years
India
Big milestone: More than 10,000 women have cleared JEE (Advanced) this year, the highest in six years.
The qualification rate for women climbed to 23.4% from last year's 21.7%, even though the number of female applicants dipped slightly to 43,112.
SSS scheme boosts IIT female enrollment
Thanks to SSS, more women are not only getting into IITs but also choosing fields such as computer science and engineering.
Women now make up just over 20% of IIT seats, a small but steady rise.
The scheme is also helping women from disadvantaged caste groups and pushing IITs closer to their goal of at least one-fifth female undergrads, making campuses a bit more inclusive each year.