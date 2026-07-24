Over 150 Mysuru students demand NTA dissolution, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
On Friday, more than 150 students in Mysuru gathered outside the old deputy commissioner's office to demand big changes in India's exam system.
Led by AIDSO, they called for dissolving the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Students also stressed the need to protect public education.
Activists decry Delhi crackdowns, coaching mafia
AIDSO's district president Chandrakala said the government showed "gross negligence," pointing to police crackdowns at a recent Delhi protest with lathi charges and detentions under the National Security Act, something she called anti-democratic.
Social activist Ugra Narasimhegowda described the current system as a "tool of the coaching mafia" and criticized how female protesters were treated.
Retired professor Latha Mysuru compared these protests to "another freedom movement."