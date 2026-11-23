Over 19 South Delhi weddings expected to cause traffic delays
Heads up, Delhi! With over 19 big weddings happening in South Delhi on November 23, expect extra traffic: more than 7,000 guests and 3,500 additional vehicles will be out and about.
Key roads like SSN Marg, Mandi Road, and MG Road are likely to get crowded.
Even with extra police on duty, some delays are likely.
Metro and designated parking recommended
If you want a smoother ride, try avoiding those busy roads or hop on the Metro instead.
For live updates, check @dtptraffic on X.
Wedding guests are being asked to use only the designated parking spots: No roadside parking, please.
Need help? Call the traffic helpline at 1095 or dial 112 in an emergency.
Following these tips should make everyone's day a bit easier.