Over 2 dozen Nalanda government schoolchildren hospitalized after midday meal
India
More than two dozen children from a government school in Nalanda, Bihar, landed in the hospital after eating their midday meal.
The children, all between six and 12 years old, started feeling sick, complaining of stomach pain, vomiting, and dizziness, right after lunch.
Worried parents rushed them to Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital for quick treatment.
Detergent-salt mix prompts investigation
Turns out, the cook accidentally mixed up detergent powder with salt while trying to fix the taste of the vegetables.
The mix-up has raised serious questions about how ingredients are stored at the school.
Now, local police and education officials are investigating what went wrong and have promised strict action against anyone found responsible.