Over 200 birds found dead in Madhya Pradesh, food poisoning suspected
Over 200 birds were discovered dead in Khargone district near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with the number jumping from just 25 to more than 200 within a day.
Wildlife officials think food poisoning might be behind this sudden loss and are running tests to find out for sure.
Indore hit by major water crisis at the same time
While all this is happening, Indore is also dealing with a serious water contamination issue.
A leak under a toilet led to dirty drinking water in Bhagirathpura, causing a diarrhea outbreak that's killed four people and made over 1,400 sick so far.
As of January 2nd, hundreds are still hospitalized and 32 remain in intensive care units.