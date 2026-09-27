Over 2,000 petition CJI to pause nationwide voter list sir
India
More than 2,000 people have written to the Chief Justice of India, asking him to step in and halt the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.
They're worried about how the process is being run and want it paused nationwide until a court review happens.
Signatories seek probe and ECI audit
The group wants a court-monitored investigation into alleged unauthorized changes in voter registration and technical glitches that may have dropped voters.
They're also calling for accountability from top election officials and an expert audit of ECI's software so local officers can properly manage their systems again.
The signatories, ranging from academics to ex-officials, say this is about protecting fair elections and public trust.