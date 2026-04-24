Over 250 Indians claiming biblical tribe heritage arrive in Israel

Israel has launched "Operation Wings of Dawn," an initiative to relocate the Bnei Menashe community from India's northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram. The first batch of around 250 members was airlifted on Thursday, with plans to bring about 5,000 people to Tel Aviv . In 2025, the Israeli government pledged to fund the immigration of approximately 4,600 community members as part of this project.

Community background Who are the Bnei Menashe? The Bnei Menashe community claims to be descendants of one of the biblical "lost tribes" of Israel. They were said to be exiled by Assyrian conquerors in 722 BC and migrated through Persia, Afghanistan, Tibet, and China before settling in India's northeast. While being classified as Kukis in Manipur, where most converted to Christianity under American missionaries' influence, the Bnei Menashe continue to practice Judaism.

Community struggles Religious, cultural challenges in India Religion plays a key role in the community's desire to relocate to Israel. Benjamin Haokip, a Manipur resident, told The New York Times that limited access to religious infrastructure was a major hurdle. "Here, we cannot follow all our customs," he was quoted as saying. The community also faces challenges in accessing traditional food and cultural resources in India. Many members have started learning Hebrew on the Duolingo app ahead of their move.

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Economic factors Israel's motives questioned Israel's decision to relocate the Bnei Menashe community has raised questions about its true motives. The country is facing a labor shortage due to ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Iran. Relocating this community could help replenish its workforce. Economically, life in Israel is more lucrative for the Bnei Menashe members who work in sectors like trucking and construction, earning around $55,000 compared to $1,200 in India.

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Future prospects Journey to the promised land Despite these challenges, many from the Bnei Menashe community view their move to Israel as a journey toward their "promised land." Daniel Hangshing, a community member, said: "India is our birthplace, but Israel is our destiny." However, those who have settled in Israel before have faced issues like racism and economic hardships. The move is also being seen as a bid to balance the Arab-Israeli population.