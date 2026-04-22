Over 26L households self enumerated in Census 2027 across India
Census 2027 just launched its first phase, and over 26 lakh households have already jumped in using the self-enumeration option.
This digital approach lets families quickly share their details online, making it easier to be part of this nationwide effort.
The first phase began on April 16 in several states and Union territories, with state/UT schedules extending through September 30, is all about mapping homes and collecting housing information across India.
Digital house listing includes unique ID
The house-listing and housing census exercise is completely digital: think less paperwork, more convenience.
You get a 15-day window to fill out your information online and receive a unique ID for later verification.
After that, enumerators will visit with a mobile app and ask about household amenities and ownership.
It's all designed to make data collection smoother and set things up for next year's big population count.