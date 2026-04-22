Over 26L households self enumerated in Census 2027 across India India Apr 22, 2026

Census 2027 just launched its first phase, and over 26 lakh households have already jumped in using the self-enumeration option.

This digital approach lets families quickly share their details online, making it easier to be part of this nationwide effort.

The first phase began on April 16 in several states and Union territories, with state/UT schedules extending through September 30, is all about mapping homes and collecting housing information across India.