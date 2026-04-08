Over 27L names unexpectedly deleted from West Bengal voter rolls India Apr 08, 2026

More than 27 lakh people in West Bengal have had their names unexpectedly deleted from the voter list, even though many had voted as recently as the 2024 elections.

The Election Commission reviewed over 60 lakh entries, but now many people are worried about losing not just their right to vote, but also access to basic services that depend on voter ID.

Many are taking their cases to tribunals, hoping to get back on the list.