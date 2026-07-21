Over 300 detained near Chaityabhoomi amid Dharmendra Pradhan resignation calls

On Monday, Mumbai police detained over 300 people near Chaityabhoomi, Dadar West, as protests erupted over recent exam paper leaks.

Students and educators want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led the charge, also rallying behind activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was hospitalized after a three-week hunger strike for education reforms.