Over 300 detained near Chaityabhoomi amid Dharmendra Pradhan resignation calls
India
On Monday, Mumbai police detained over 300 people near Chaityabhoomi, Dadar West, as protests erupted over recent exam paper leaks.
Students and educators want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led the charge, also rallying behind activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was hospitalized after a three-week hunger strike for education reforms.
Uddhav Thackeray's call boosts nationwide action
Momentum picked up after Uddhav Thackeray called for nationwide action.
Police cited traffic and permit issues for the detentions.
Many protesters wore black in solidarity.
In Thane, activists used street plays to slam current education policies and support Wangchuk's cause.