Over 38% of Indians affected by MASLD, report finds
India
Fatty liver disease (MASLD) is now a major health concern in India, with The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia reporting that more than 38% of the population is affected.
This condition often goes unnoticed but can lead to serious problems like liver damage and even cancer if ignored.
MASLD linked to diabetes, heart issues
MASLD is closely linked to diabetes and heart issues.
Dr. Bhaskar Nandi points out that about 70% of people with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes in India likely have MASLD too.
The good news? Regular checkups and some lifestyle tweaks (think better food choices and more movement) can really help turn things around.
As Dr. Nandi puts it, tackling this challenge means being proactive and looking after your health early on.