Over 38% of Indians affected by MASLD, report finds

MASLD linked to diabetes, heart issues

MASLD is closely linked to diabetes and heart issues.

Dr. Bhaskar Nandi points out that about 70% of people with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes in India likely have MASLD too.

The good news? Regular checkups and some lifestyle tweaks (think better food choices and more movement) can really help turn things around.

As Dr. Nandi puts it, tackling this challenge means being proactive and looking after your health early on.