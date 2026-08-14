Over 40 girls hospitalized in Deoria after Tiranga Yatra heat

Teachers gave water right away, but several students needed more care and were taken by ambulance to Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College.

District officials visited to check on them. Thankfully, everyone is now out of danger and recovering well.

As DM Hulgi put it, "When we started in the morning, all the children participated with full energy. And in that excitement, they did not pay attention to drinking water and hydrating themselves. But I will not blame the children for this... There was a lot of heat today. Due to which such a situation arose."

But students are being discharged after treatment.