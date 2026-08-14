Over 40 girls hospitalized in Deoria after Tiranga Yatra heat
Over 40 girl students in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, were hospitalized after feeling unwell during a Tiranga Yatra held for Independence Day.
The rally kicked off at 11am with about 5,000 students marching together, but the intense heat and humidity got to many: some felt dizzy and a few even fainted by the time they reached the stadium.
Deoria students discharged after treatment
Teachers gave water right away, but several students needed more care and were taken by ambulance to Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College.
District officials visited to check on them. Thankfully, everyone is now out of danger and recovering well.
As DM Hulgi put it, "When we started in the morning, all the children participated with full energy. And in that excitement, they did not pay attention to drinking water and hydrating themselves. But I will not blame the children for this... There was a lot of heat today. Due to which such a situation arose."
But students are being discharged after treatment.