Over 40 killed in Lucknow and Delhi fires, authorities probe
June was a tough month for India, with more than 40 lives lost in major fires, mostly in Lucknow and Delhi.
These heartbreaking incidents have raised big questions about how seriously buildings are taking fire safety rules, and now authorities are digging into what went wrong.
Lucknow Aliganj blaze kills 15 students
On June 22, a fire broke out in a busy commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area that housed a coaching center, animation studio, and pet store.
Fifteen students died and several others were injured.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met families at the hospital as rescue teams worked hard to save those trapped.
Delhi flourish stays fire kills 22
Earlier this month on June 4, Flourish Stays (a bed-and-breakfast in Delhi) caught fire without having a proper fire clearance.
22 people died (including 12 foreigners), and 25 were hurt after a suspected cooking gas leak started the blaze.
The owner and cook have been arrested.
Probes into fire safety lapses
Both tragedies revealed shocking lapses: the Malviya Nagar building had no fire clearance, and police are investigating the Lucknow building's safety compliance.
Investigations are underway to figure out why these basic precautions were ignored.