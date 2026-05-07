Over 400 arrested, 1,100 detained after West Bengal post-election violence
India
Right after the West Bengal election results dropped on May 4, violence broke out across the state.
Police say over 400 people have been arrested and around 1,100 detained in just two days, with more than 200 FIRs filed for threats, assaults, and intimidation.
Fatalities reported in West Bengal unrest
Sadly, two people lost their lives in separate incidents. Police have made arrests in both cases and are urging everyone to keep things peaceful and resolve issues legally.
Security has been ramped up: Kolkata alone saw 80 arrests, bombs were seized in Barasat, and 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are now deployed across West Bengal to restore calm.