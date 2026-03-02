Over 4.17 lakh students to take Kerala SSLC exams this year

New exam pattern will be followed for all subjects

Subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, English, and Malayalam will follow the new format.

Exams start at 9:30am with most papers lasting about 2.5 hours and some language papers lasting up to 3 hours 15 minutes.

About 26,000 teachers will invigilate while question papers stay locked up for security.

Once exams wrap up, answer sheets get checked in April and results are expected in May—then it's straight into Plus One admissions for lakhs of students across Kerala.