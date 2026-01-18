Over 4.5 crore take holy dip at Magh Mela's biggest day

Why does it matter?

With such huge numbers—authorities expected attendance to exceed one crore by evening on Makar Sankranti—the city had to pull out all the stops: 10,000 police officers on duty, massive parking zones, and over 12,000 feet of ghats ready for devotees.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath even arranged flower showers from helicopters as a gesture of respect.

But the clash with the seer has sparked political debate too—Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is calling for an investigation into how saints were treated and accusing the government of messing with traditions.

For many young people watching this unfold online, it's a reminder of how faith events can quickly become flashpoints for both celebration and controversy in India today.