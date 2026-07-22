Over 50 detained after Delhi Parliament march amid confusion

Some, like teacher Ishaan Deor, described witnessing a lathicharge, having their phones taken away, and not being able to contact family.

NEET aspirant Harshit was shuttled between police stations and even a hospital without clear answers about his detention.

Another protester, Aman Raj, said he spent the night in custody after signing a "warning" document but wasn't told when he'd be released.

Even stadium staff seemed out of the loop: one said they just followed police orders and found the place empty by morning.