Over 50 detained after Delhi Parliament march amid confusion
After the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament, over 50 protesters were detained by Delhi Police; some were moved from Burari Police Station to Chhatrasal Stadium, which was suddenly turned into a holding center.
While basic needs like food and water were met, many said they had no idea what was happening or why they were being kept there.
Protesters report lathicharge and phones seized
Some, like teacher Ishaan Deor, described witnessing a lathicharge, having their phones taken away, and not being able to contact family.
NEET aspirant Harshit was shuttled between police stations and even a hospital without clear answers about his detention.
Another protester, Aman Raj, said he spent the night in custody after signing a "warning" document but wasn't told when he'd be released.
Even stadium staff seemed out of the loop: one said they just followed police orders and found the place empty by morning.